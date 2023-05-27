Souris Valley United Way taking over Magic City Blessing Bank

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - A local non-profit called Magic City Blessings Bank will officially be transitioning its leadership in July to Souris Valley United Way.

Volunteers from Kalix are going back and forth, stocking and organizing personal care items people ordered.

David Norwood, one of the volunteers said he’s been doing this every Friday morning for more than a year.

“Some Fridays it’s 50 bags, and some it’s 70 and some it’s 80,” said Norwood.

On this day, Joshua Stireich, another volunteer, said they’re filling 82 bags, a little more than usual.

“It’s an easy job,” said Stireich.

Chuck Kranz founded the Magic City Blessing Bank in 2019, with the help of Junior Golf financial support, grants, businesses, and churches. He said he’s helping with the transition.

“I now live in Powers Lake, North Dakota and it’s just hard to run it on a day by day basis,” said Kranz.

This bank prioritizes collecting personal care items. Norwood said they normally take about one to two hours to complete all the orders.

“It’s big to help people that can’t get out and go buy this stuff in the stores,” said Norwood.

Christy Miller, executive director of Souris Valley United Way said the small interactions from people who come for the Monday pick-up means a lot to the organization.

“When Chuck approached us about taking over the program, it was a no brainer. We needed this program to continue. The clients need this service,” said Miller.

Looking to keep this much-needed service in the Magic City going for years to come.

Miller said one thing that will change is the phone number for ordering and they’ll communicate that with clients.

If you’d like to donate or make an order, stop by their building, or go on the Souris Valley United Way website.

