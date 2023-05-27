Silver Alert issued by NDHP and ND BCI for 70-year-old man

MANDAN, N.D. - A Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Mandan Police Department.

Michael James Morse of Moorhead, Minnesota, is a 70-year-old white male. He is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair, is balding and has blue eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on May 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. in Mandan. He is believed to be driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Minnesota License Plate Number CGE315.

Michael Morse left his cell phone and wallet. He has a medical condition that makes him confused about locations. He was last seen wearing shorts, a button-up shirt and blue tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding Michael Morse’s location, please contact Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

