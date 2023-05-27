Wow! Minot High senior pitches perfect game at WDA tournament
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With the season on the line, Minot High baseball needed a big showing from senior ace Eli Nissen.
Eli delivered with a perfect game.
Eli struck out 17 of the 21 batters he faced Friday and did not allow a single player on base.
The Magicians defeated Bismarck High in the loser-out game, 3-0, and will play Legacy Saturday in a state qualifier game.
