Wow! Minot High senior pitches perfect game at WDA tournament

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With the season on the line, Minot High baseball needed a big showing from senior ace Eli Nissen.

Eli delivered with a perfect game.

Eli struck out 17 of the 21 batters he faced Friday and did not allow a single player on base.

The Magicians defeated Bismarck High in the loser-out game, 3-0, and will play Legacy Saturday in a state qualifier game.

