Wow! Minot High senior pitches perfect game at WDA tournament

Minot's Eli Nissen struck out 17 of the 21 batters he faced and did not allow a single player...
Minot's Eli Nissen struck out 17 of the 21 batters he faced and did not allow a single player on base.(none)
By Zach Keenan
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With the season on the line, Minot High baseball needed a big showing from senior ace Eli Nissen.

Eli delivered with a perfect game.

Eli struck out 17 of the 21 batters he faced Friday and did not allow a single player on base.

The Magicians defeated Bismarck High in the loser-out game, 3-0, and will play Legacy Saturday in a state qualifier game.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The residents evacuated. The fire was contained to one room.
Fire at hotel in Bismarck
Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’
U.S. Bureau of Land Management
North Dakota raises ‘serious concerns’ about Bureau of Land Management’s proposed changes to federal land management

Latest News

Chuck Kranz founded the Magic City Blessing Bank in 2019, with the help of Junior Golf...
Souris Valley United Way taking over Magic City Blessing Bank
Souris Valley United Way taking over Magic City Blessing Bank
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan’s Jett Lundeen
Pandemic over
The pandemic is over and experts say that means the COVID-19 vaccine worked