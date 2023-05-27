Helping the helpers: Hess donates to Farm Rescue

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - As spring planting continues, Farm Rescue has been busy coming to the aid of families in crisis across the state.

Most recently, they helped the Sletto Family Farm in Willow City in their time of need.

Farm Rescue relies on sponsorships and donations from organizations like Hess, who have partnered with them for the past five years.

Earlier this week, Hess committed $50,000 to the organization for farming equipment.

Hess’ North Dakota general manager, Brent Lohnes said they recognize the role agriculture plays in all parts of life in our state.

He said when the family farm fails, the entire community suffers.

“One of our missions, within Hess is to be the most trusted energy partner we can in the communities, wherever we live, and work and we are committed to that high level standard of corporate citizenship and creating that long-lasting positive impact,” said Lohnes.

Hess has donated a quarter million dollars to Farm Rescue over the past five years.

This year’s money will go to a John Deere 8R410 tractor, used to pull a row crop planter.

