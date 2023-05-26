VIDEO: Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel to outdoor habitat

The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a newborn Bactrian camel calf this week.

The animal team said their new baby girl is healthy and already weighed about 88 pounds at one of her first exams.

According to the zoo, she is bonding well with her mother A.J. and is getting to know her father, Stan, through a mesh fence.

The parents have three male offspring, but this is their first girl.

Visitors also might be able to see the family’s newest addition in person, depending on weather and other factors, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The residents evacuated. The fire was contained to one room.
Fire at hotel in Bismarck
Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’
U.S. Bureau of Land Management
North Dakota raises ‘serious concerns’ about Bureau of Land Management’s proposed changes to federal land management

Latest News

Chuck Kranz founded the Magic City Blessing Bank in 2019, with the help of Junior Golf...
Souris Valley United Way taking over Magic City Blessing Bank
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
Souris Valley United Way taking over Magic City Blessing Bank
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan’s Jett Lundeen
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House