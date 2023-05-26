United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan’s Jett Lundeen

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – How many athletes can qualify for state in two sports?

“He’s got that dog in him,” said Drew Zwak, a sophomore at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

How about qualify for state in two sports on the same day?

“Whatever sport he picks up, anything that he does, he’s just automatically good at it. It’s just Jett,” said Drew.

Jett Lundeen is that guy.

“For him to golf 18, shoot a really good score, qualify for state then come back and play in a region championship is really cool,” said Ramsey Walz, a sophomore at BRCS.

Twelve hours after pitching in the region semifinal, Jett shot a state qualifying score at golf regionals.

“It was interesting that’s for sure,” said Jett, a sophomore at BRCS.

Six hours later, Jett squatted behind home plate for the whole region championship game.

“It’s kind of self-made energy and you forget about everything that happened earlier,” said Jett.

That’s just Jett.

“For him to play two sports in one day and succeed in those just shows how mentally tough he is,” said Ramsey.

He succeeds in every sport he plays.

“Life is about competing. Whether it’s about getting up and making your bed or being out on the baseball diamond trying to get a win, it’s about finding ways to push yourself to be your best and pushing yourself,” said Jett.

He’s the quarterback of the Lions’ football team and the point guard on the basketball court.

“I always thought that Jett was not as great at basketball as he is at everything else, but no. He puts that same heart into every sport, and it shows on the court. He was probably the best sixth man in the state,” said Drew.

It’s always the positions of leadership for Jett.

“Leaders are naturally picked. I guess I got put in the positions and in the competitive games. I feel like it’s my time to step up and do my job for the team,” said Jett.

For all of his individual achievements...

“I don’t really care at this point about what I’ve accomplished. I just want to hang banners,” said Jett.

Jett is set on states.

The Lions play number-one seeded Thompson in the first round of the state tournament, in Minot, on Thursday.

