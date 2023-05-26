Recovery Reinvented is coming to Minot this fall

Recovery Reinvented
Recovery Reinvented(Images courtesy: Recovery Reinvented)
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There aren’t many individuals or families out there that haven’t been touched in some way by addiction.

This Fall, Recovery Reinvented, a non-profit working to fight against the shame and stigma associated with addiction is coming to Minot State University.

They will be hosting a one-day conference and they refer to it as their ‘celebration of recovery’.

This conference moves around the state with stories of hope from North Dakotans as well as nationally renowned experts in the field of addiction.

The conference began in Bismarck in 2017 and was championed by First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

Roughly 200 people took part then and now tens of thousands have attended in-person and virtually.

As part of Recovery Reinvented, they’ll be providing free training to all attendees on the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

“It’s work worth doing, it’s an honor to be a part of it. The fact of the matter is it saves lives. We know that addiction kills people and the more we can talk about it openly, and have people get the help that they need, the more lives we can save,” said Jonathan Holth, managing director for Recovery Reinvented.

This is the first time it’s being held in Minot.

The event is scheduled for October 5 at Minot State University, with more details to follow. They also share videos from experts on the social media pages.

