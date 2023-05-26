Pemmican Patty hit ND stores; the treat that shares history and brings people together

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new, tasty product has hit shelves across the state. The Pemmican Patty is more than just a jerky-- it’s a representation of heritage.

Patricia Mabin is a member of the Metis.

For decades, her tribal ancestors relied on Pemmican-- a form of protein and berries-- to survive on long hikes through the wilderness.

You can now taste a piece of that history.

Mabin set out to develop a product that replicated what natives ate in a convenient bison beef and berry bar for modern times.

It took two years, but she and her family pulled together and finally launched the Pemmican Patty.

She says being over 60, she’s happy to show others you can achieve anything at any age.

“Where I came from, what I came through and how I am here can be a source of pride and an example to others. Hang on, don’t give up, just keep trying because the best things can be right around the corner,” said Mabin.

Mabin’s product can be found in her online store, at the North Dakota Heritage Center gift shop, Pride of Dakota outlets, Prairie Creek and Star Gifts at the Gateway Mall. She says she couldn’t have made it without the entrepreneurial gift of her grandparents, recipes from her aunt, history lessons from her Nephew, Micah, inspiration from her parents, marketing expertise form her brother, Mike, encouragement from her ancestors and the feeling of obligation to leave this world better than she found it for her granddaughter. For more information, Mabin’s story, or to order a Patty, visit www.pemmicanpatty.com.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
U.S. Bureau of Land Management
North Dakota raises ‘serious concerns’ about Bureau of Land Management’s proposed changes to federal land management

Latest News

Minot Hot Tots mascot Tate R. Tot dances with some young fans at Thursday's meet and greet with...
Minot Hot Tots players, coaches meet with fans ahead of opening day
Hot Tots
Pemmican Patty
Rylie Schick
Mandan High School student wins the Arnold E. Larson Scholarship