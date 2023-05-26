Pemmican Patty hit ND stores; the treat that shares history and brings people together

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new, tasty product has hit shelves across the state. The Pemmican Patty is more than just a jerky-- it’s a representation of heritage.

Patricia Mabin is a member of the Metis.

For decades, her tribal ancestors relied on Pemmican-- a form of protein and berries-- to survive on long hikes through the wilderness.

You can now taste a piece of that history.

Mabin set out to develop a product that replicated what natives ate in a convenient bison beef and berry bar for modern times.

It took two years, but she and her family pulled together and finally launched the Pemmican Patty.

She says being over 60, she’s happy to show others you can achieve anything at any age.

“Where I came from, what I came through and how I am here can be a source of pride and an example to others. Hang on, don’t give up, just keep trying because the best things can be right around the corner,” said Mabin.

Mabin’s product can be found in her online store, at the North Dakota Heritage Center gift shop, Pride of Dakota outlets, Prairie Creek and Star Gifts at the Gateway Mall. She says she couldn’t have made it without the entrepreneurial gift of her grandparents, recipes from her aunt, history lessons from her Nephew, Micah, inspiration from her parents, marketing expertise form her brother, Mike, encouragement from her ancestors and the feeling of obligation to leave this world better than she found it for her granddaughter. For more information, Mabin’s story, or to order a Patty, visit www.pemmicanpatty.com .

