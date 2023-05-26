The pandemic is over and experts say that means the COVID-19 vaccine worked

Pandemic over
Pandemic over(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - May 5 marked the end of one of the most stressful periods we will likely see in our lifetime - the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared we were no longer in a global public health emergency. So, does that mean the vaccine worked? Health experts think yes. In 2020, there were eleven-hundred-59 COVID-19 deaths in our state. This year is almost at the halfway point, and we have experienced about 306 deaths thus far.

“The best measure we have for the vaccine is how well is it keeping you out of the hospital, and how well is it keeping you from getting severe disease? How well is it keeping you alive? And I think what we’re seeing is that this vaccine works very, very well to prevent those severe illnesses that can lead to hospitalizations and death,” said Director of Disease Control and Forensic Pathology in the Public Health Division of the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Kirby Kruger.

Kruger says the immunity people developed through contracting the disease and the vaccine contributed to the end of the pandemic. While Kruger says it’s the end of a tragic period in history, he reiterated the importance of staying cautious and practicing good habits in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

