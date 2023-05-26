Minot Public Schools teachers union reaches deal on new contract

The deal includes increases to base salaries, district contributions to teacher pensions, and...
The deal includes increases to base salaries, district contributions to teacher pensions, and removal of a longstanding age restriction on teachers taking sick leave for their children. It still needs to be ratified by both sides.(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We have a deal.

The union that represents roughly 500 Minot Public School teachers came to an agreement on a new two-year contract Thursday, after three days of deliberation.

The deal calls for a $750 increase in base salary for each year.

The district will contribute 2% into the teacher’s pension fund in the first year, and 4% in the second year.

All teachers will have four personal days.

And, the district agreed to lift a restriction on teachers taking sick leave for their children that capped the child’s age at 21.

A spokesperson for the Minot Education Association said they were very pleased with the outcome.

“It was a give-and-take like negotiations are. We gave, and they gave, and they gave, and we are moving forward with what we feel is a very sound agreement,” said Lisa Wolf, MEA negotiator.

The sides agreed to take a couple of issues off of the contract and adjust them, before considering returning them to the contract.

A member of the school board also praised the process, and the end result.

“I think everything was up front. They asked for things that their members wanted, and they looked at some things from the negotiator’s point, from the Minot Education Association, that they see that there’s some needs for changes,” said Mike Gessner, Minot Public School Board negotiator.

The deal still needs to be ratified by both sides.

The union will likely ratify it Friday, before sending it to the school board who will take it up at their meeting next week.

Once it’s ratified, contracts will go out to teachers.

