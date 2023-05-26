Minot Area Community Foundation distributes nearly $1 million in scholarships in two decades

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Scholarships for graduating high school seniors are being awarded around this time of the year.

Staci Kenney, finance and program director with Minot Area Community Foundation said the organization has distributed $48,000 dollars in scholarships to students.

Twenty-two thousand dollars was awarded to ten students at MLS High School in Mohall.

Kenney said these funds come from local groups and individuals, whom they work with to set criteria of scholarship eligibility.

“We take all of the hard work out of it. Basically, when we do the scholarship funds, we do the application,” said Kenney.

She said the foundation has distributed more than $900,000 over the last two decades.

