Ministry on the Margins and Heartview receive Better Bismarck funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck awarded $25,000 through its Better Bismarck Campaign to two local organizations.

Ministry on the Margins is working to stack up resources for people in need. That just got a little bit easier after the organization was awarded $17,000. “I don’t think most of us realize there is that many people who are in homeless crisis here in Bismarck,” said Ministry on the Margins director Sister Kathleen Atkinson.

The ministry will use that money for its coffee house - specifically for helping guests fill out application forms. “We’ll have a social worker there that can help in the crisis to hopefully move them to another step,” said Atkinson.

The Heartview Foundation was awarded $8,000. The organization says it will be used for an additional methadone pump, to help treat opioid use disorder. “This would essentially support us being able to grow our OTP as well as being able to get our patients in quicker during our dosing hours,” said Heartview Foundation Opioid Treatment Program Director Bri Krause.

The Better Bismarck Campaign was created in 2022 with the goal of addressing root causes of homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

Sister Kathleen says the Ministry’s coffee house serves about 60 to 70 people a night.

