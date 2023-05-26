McKenzie County awarded EPA grants towards cleaning sites in Watford, Alexander

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County has received federal funding towards cleaning and redeveloping vacant sites around the area.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a $500,000 grant to the county on Thursday. Planning and Zoning Director Sandee Kimpel said the money will be used to revitalize properties including the former McKenzie County Fairgrounds, the former county hospital, the former Arnegard school and the Doorman Overhead Building in Alexander.

“We can turn them into something that can be good for the community and take care of some of the issues that were left behind inadvertently from years ago,” said Kimpel.

Some future plans for those sites include adding new retail and housing at the fairgrounds, a daycare facility at the hospital, senior housing units in Arnegard and apartments in Alexander.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.