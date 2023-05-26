McKenzie County awarded EPA grants towards cleaning sites in Watford, Alexander

EPA grants awarded
EPA grants awarded(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County has received federal funding towards cleaning and redeveloping vacant sites around the area.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a $500,000 grant to the county on Thursday. Planning and Zoning Director Sandee Kimpel said the money will be used to revitalize properties including the former McKenzie County Fairgrounds, the former county hospital, the former Arnegard school and the Doorman Overhead Building in Alexander.

“We can turn them into something that can be good for the community and take care of some of the issues that were left behind inadvertently from years ago,” said Kimpel.

Some future plans for those sites include adding new retail and housing at the fairgrounds, a daycare facility at the hospital, senior housing units in Arnegard and apartments in Alexander.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
The residents evacuated. The fire was contained to one room.
Fire at hotel in Bismarck
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’
U.S. Bureau of Land Management
North Dakota raises ‘serious concerns’ about Bureau of Land Management’s proposed changes to federal land management

Latest News

CTE building expansion rendering
Construction underway on Williston High School’s CTE Expansion
US Air Force spraying
Air Force to spray for mosquitos in Minot and Williston this summer
Makenna Krukenberg
Bismarck fourth-grader wins state ‘Doodle for Google’ contest
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’