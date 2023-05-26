Mandan High School student wins the Arnold E. Larson Scholarship

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan High senior Rylie Schick says music is the thing that gets her day started, and the effort she’s put in has earned her a prestigious award. The Arnold E. Larson Scholarship is for students pursuing a degree in instrumental music and related fields.

She will be receiving 10,000 to pursue a degree at NDSU in music education. She says playing the trumpet helps her get out of bed each day and she loves making music with her friends.

“It’s honestly such an honor and it will be such a huge help for me in the future. I think it really demonstrates the amount of work I’ve put into this. It’s like a reward, it makes me feel good about what I’ve accomplished over the years,” said Schick.

She is the twelfth recipient of this scholarship, and the award has been given out since 2011.

