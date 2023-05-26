Mandan High School student wins the Arnold E. Larson Scholarship

Rylie Schick
Rylie Schick(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan High senior Rylie Schick says music is the thing that gets her day started, and the effort she’s put in has earned her a prestigious award. The Arnold E. Larson Scholarship is for students pursuing a degree in instrumental music and related fields.

She will be receiving 10,000 to pursue a degree at NDSU in music education. She says playing the trumpet helps her get out of bed each day and she loves making music with her friends.

“It’s honestly such an honor and it will be such a huge help for me in the future. I think it really demonstrates the amount of work I’ve put into this. It’s like a reward, it makes me feel good about what I’ve accomplished over the years,” said Schick.

She is the twelfth recipient of this scholarship, and the award has been given out since 2011.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
U.S. Bureau of Land Management
North Dakota raises ‘serious concerns’ about Bureau of Land Management’s proposed changes to federal land management

Latest News

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum announcement expected soon
Minot Hot Tots mascot Tate R. Tot dances with some young fans at Thursday's meet and greet with...
Minot Hot Tots players, coaches meet with fans ahead of opening day
The residents evacuated. The fire was contained to one room.
Fire at hotel in Bismarck
The deal includes increases to base salaries, district contributions to teacher pensions, and...
Minot Public Schools teachers union reaches deal on new contract