Fire damages mobile home in Minot, no injuries reported

Minot fire
Minot fire(KMOT)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A fire damaged a mobile home in the Woodridge Mobile Home Park in Minot early Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Minot.

When crews arrived the underside of the structure was burning and there was heavy smoke.

Crews worked on putting out the flames on both the outside and inside where the fire burned through the floor.

The spokesperson said nobody was hurt and the homeowner was able to get out before fire fighters arrived.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

