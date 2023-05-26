EPA awards $1 million to Turtle Mountain Tribe for San Haven Sanitarium cleanup

San Haven Sanitarium
San Haven Sanitarium(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUNSEITH, N.D. (KMOT) – $1 million is headed to the Turtle Mountain Tribe to help cleanup what’s left of the abandoned San Haven Sanitarium in Dunseith.

The money is part of a series of Brownsfield grants and awards to North Dakota communities announced by the EPA Thursday.

The site served as a tuberculosis sanitarium and state hospital for much of the 20th Century but has stood abandoned for several years.

The structure contains hazardous chemicals and has been vandalized over time.

“We are grateful for the EPA Brownfields grant to address the main hospital building at the former San Haven Sanitarium. San Haven is one of our most critical safety and environmental hazards. We look forward to cleaning this challenging property and reusing it as a heritage park in the near future,” said Turtle Mountain Chairman Jamie Azure.

Three communities in McKenzie County, as well as Fargo, also received Brownsfield grants for cleanup projects.

