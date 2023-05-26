Dickinson eateries face off in Burger Battle

DICKINSON, N.D. (KMOT) – If you enjoy burgers in the summer, there may be a fun activity for you in Dickinson.

The first ever Baker Boy burger battle kicks off in June.

Sara Berlinger shares more on the friendly food competition.

Baker Boy burger battle--try saying that three times fast!

The bakery manufacturer wants you to not just say it, but also taste the special patties.

“Get out to each restaurant, try each burger, some of them are crazy concoctions, they’re not all on burger buns,” said Dustin Monke, marketing manager.

Like the burger at JD’s BBQ with an iced donut as a carrier, or the Texas Hawaiian burger at Players Sports Bar and Grill.

Phat fish brewery’s staff decided to stick to their theme with their burger.

“Tie the name phat fish into it so we have a surf-n-turf burger, we have a normal burger, we are using a local baker boy bun and then we also have a parmesan garlic cod on the top,” Kelli Scharf, co-owner.

Baker Boy’s marketing manager said patrons can vote for their favorite patty using a QR code on table tents at each restaurant or by accessing the voting link online.

The company hopes the contest encourages people to eat local.

“It’s a great pairing with western North Dakota with Baker Boy’s buns and beef and I know that there are some restaurants here that are using our local beef producers as part of this so it’s going to be a really good combination I think,” said Monke.

And who knows, maybe one of these burger creations will be your next favorite meal out.

You are only allowed to vote once, and a winner will be declared early July.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants:

Blue 42 – Popper’d Pepper Burger

Baker Boy Product: Baked Brioche Bun

Half-pound of locally sourced beef patty with cream cheese, jalapeno, melted jack cheddar with a side of our house-made pepper jelly on the side.

Eagles Club – Sweet & Spicy Burger

Baker Boy Product: Texas Toast

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and peanut butter.

Elks Lodge – The Esquire Burger

Baker Boy Product: Baked Brioche Bun

Hamburger topped with American cheese, egg, hash browns, bacon with a side of cream cheese and jalapeño bacon jam.

JD’s BBQ – The Homer Simpson Burger

Baker Boy Product: Iced Raspberry Magic Ring® Donut with Sprinkles

Locally raised chuck brisket burger topped with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, sautéed beer-glazed onions, drizzled in aioli sauce and topped with an Iced Raspberry Magic Ring® Donut.

Phat Fish – Surf-n-Turf Burger

Baker Boy Product: Artisan Philly Hamburger Bun, Sliced

Burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle and topped with a skewer of deep-fried cod.

Players – Players Texas Hawaiian Burger

Baker Boy Product: Texas Toast

Parmesan & bacon-crusted Baker Boy Texas Toast with seasoned half-pound beef patty layered with cream cheese, two slices of bacon and rotisserie deli-sliced ham. Topped with three onion rings, slice of grilled pineapple and sweet teriyaki drizzle.

The Grub Tub – Super Smash Burger

Baker Boy Product: Artisan Philly Hamburger Bun, Sliced

1/3-pound beef patty smashed over jalapeños and onions. Smothered in provolone cheese, layer of bacon jam on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.

