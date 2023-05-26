Construction underway on Williston High School’s CTE Expansion

CTE building expansion rendering
CTE building expansion rendering(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Growing interest in career and technical education courses has led the Williston Basin School District to expand their CTE building at the high school.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this month for the more than $20 million project. It will provide more room for several classes including aviation and construction tech. Assistant Principal Audrey Larson said CTE courses give students skills to prepare them for the future.

“We are excited to provide lots of opportunities for our students in these areas because we know that they are the next wave of workforce,” said Larson.

The new building will also serve as the district’s new alternative learning site, with four specialized classrooms. Larson said this will keep those students connected to the high school.

“Often, those kids aren’t interested in going to a four-year post-secondary opportunity but are interested in some of those skilled jobs that are so needed in our area,” said Larson.

The North Dakota CTE Board awarded the district $10 million towards construction. Thanks to the state legislature, Williston was also awarded an additional $3 million to cover inflationary costs.

Larson said the building should be open by August 2024.

