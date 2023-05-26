Burgum announcement expected soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum, R-ND, is expected to make an announcement about his potential presidential campaign on June 7 at an event in Fargo, according to a source familiar with the Governor’s intentions.

North Dakota’s two-term GOP governor and billionaire tech entrepreneur will enter what’s quickly becoming a crowded field. This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced their candidacy. Former President Donald Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican primary.

