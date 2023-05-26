Big changes soon to come for Hector International

The expansion is expected to cost up to $125 million.
HECTOR INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION- MAY 26
HECTOR INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION- MAY 26
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Hector International will soon undergo a huge transformation.

The airport will be adding four more gates to its existing terminal. This brings the total number of gates to nine. The security checkpoint will be moving to the area of the current restaurant space. Airport officials say this will make space for additional bars and restaurants for travelers to visit once they’ve gone through TSA.

The expansion plans also include larger restrooms, a service animal relief area, a sensory room, and a children’s play area.

Additional parking has been a big topic of concern for travelers. The Fargo Airport Authority’s Executive Director says they are taking that concern into consideration.

“We’ve been working with the city and some local experts on parking to see if it’s feasible for us at the same time as the expansion to add a parking garage,” said Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.

A decision on the parking garage has not been finalized. Dobberstein says it boils down to how it will be paid for. He says parking garages do not qualify for federal funding as they are revenue-producing.

Dobberstein says the project could break ground as soon as September. Completion is expected by the end of 2025. The expansion is expected to cost up to $125 million.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The residents evacuated. The fire was contained to one room.
Fire at hotel in Bismarck
Aja Baker
No insurance and a devastating fire; Bismarck woman rebuilds, experts explain why it’s hard to insure
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in motorcycle crash Monday in Minot
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’

Latest News

Dan's Garden 5/26/23 - caring for your yard this Memorial Day
No insurance and a devastating fire; Bismarck woman rebuilds, experts explain why it’s hard to insure
Bismarck basketball players’ parents file a federal complaint after racist taunts were directed at their kids
New study shows North Dakota as #1 renter friendly place in the U.S.
Michael James Morse
70-year-old man found safe, Silver Alert canceled