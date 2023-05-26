Big changes soon to come for Hector International

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Hector International will soon undergo a huge transformation.

The airport will be adding four more gates to its existing terminal. This brings the total number of gates to nine. The security checkpoint will be moving to the area of the current restaurant space. Airport officials say this will make space for additional bars and restaurants for travelers to visit once they’ve gone through TSA.

The expansion plans also include larger restrooms, a service animal relief area, a sensory room, and a children’s play area.

Additional parking has been a big topic of concern for travelers. The Fargo Airport Authority’s Executive Director says they are taking that concern into consideration.

“We’ve been working with the city and some local experts on parking to see if it’s feasible for us at the same time as the expansion to add a parking garage,” said Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.

A decision on the parking garage has not been finalized. Dobberstein says it boils down to how it will be paid for. He says parking garages do not qualify for federal funding as they are revenue-producing.

Dobberstein says the project could break ground as soon as September. Completion is expected by the end of 2025. The expansion is expected to cost up to $125 million.

