Air Force to spray for mosquitos in Minot and Williston this summer

US Air Force spraying
US Air Force spraying(US Air Force)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The United States Air Force will make a return trip to Williston within the next two weeks.

Vector Control officials said the 910th Airlift Wing from Youngstown, Ohio will be spraying larvicide along the Missouri River. Their goal is to target larvae around the area to prevent them from becoming adult mosquitoes. The mission will occur between May 31 and June 8.

It would be the first time the Air Force has sprayed in Williston since 2019.

The City of Minot has also announced two planned sprayings by the 910th. The first will be between July 17 to 21 and another the week of August 7.

