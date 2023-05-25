Washburn school rennovation set to be completed in 2024

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Washburn students will soon be learning in brand-new facilities.

The project will include two new classrooms, relocating administrative offices to be more centralized and secure, a new cafeteria and commons space to serve more students at once, renovating the interior finishes of the Olde Gym and relocating the fitness center to the front of the building for better access.

”We’ll have learning all in its different areas, so K-4 will be together, and that’s separate, 5th, 6th, and 7th, will be together, and the high school will be together. So, we’re excited about how that will create some optimal learning environments,” said Dr. Penny Hetletved, superintendent at Washburn Public School.

The new campus will include over 30,000 square feet of renovation to the existing building and approximately 3,800 square feet of new space. The new campus is scheduled for completion in August 2024.

