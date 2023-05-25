Trooper Aberle: Williston man becomes third-generation Highway Patrol Trooper

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol welcomed several new troopers this year, including one Williston man looking to follow in the footsteps of his family.

Brady Aberle is back home in Williston, now watching the streets as a member of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Aberle family (Photo courtesy Brady Eberle)

“I just want to give back now in the best way I can. I felt that was serving my community the best I could,” said Aberle.

He graduated from the trooper academy in February and was assigned a position out in northwest North Dakota.

“When I heard I was coming back here, I was happy. I knew the area pretty well, so it was good news,” said Aberle.

For Aberle, law enforcement is in his blood. He’s a third-generation trooper, joining his father Darcy and grandpa Wayne.

“They’ve been supportive ever since I told them I wanted to do it. I think they are happy with my decision. They knew it was something I wanted to do and they wanted to make sure I wasn’t just doing it to make anyone else happy,” said Brady.

Brady has been out on the streets for just a few months, and he said every day is a new adventure.

“We could deal with traffic all day, crashes, drug violations, it varies. I haven’t had a day that’s the same yet,” said Brady.

Brady said he’s unsure if he’ll stay in Williston for most of his career, or if he will try and move closer to his family in Bismarck. Either way, he intends to do the best job he can, just like his grandpa and father before him.

Aberle’s mom is also involved in law enforcement as a grant coordinator for various agencies in the state.

Brady said the Highway Patrol is always looking for more troopers and encourages anyone interested in applying.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.