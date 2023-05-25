Rolla appoints pair of new faces to City Council

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – Over the past few weeks, the city of Rolla has faced a flurry of departures in city leadership.

The council took the first major step in filling the vacancies Wednesday.

At a special meeting, aldermen appointed Dennis Berg to the city council.

A former council member, Berg will finish the year left on the term of Paula Wilkie.

The council also appointed businessman Clarence Booth. He’ll replace Eleanor McCloud on the council, but will still have to run for re-election next year for two years if he so chooses, in order to stagger positions on the council.

Rolla Mayor Kevin Juntunen said he believes the city is headed in the right direction.

“Dennis Berg brings experience and stuff back to the council, and the fact that he’s willing to step up and help out in a situation like this is phenomenal. And Clarence Booth, again, local business owner, big interest in continuing to improve Rolla,” said Juntunen.

The city is gathering submissions for a new auditor and police chief.

They also have to replace their deputy auditor.

They plan to interview auditor candidates in early June and appoint someone to replace TJ Bergsrud’s spot on the council.

