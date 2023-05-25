Residents learn proper planting techniques with 1,000 Trees for Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – 1,000 Trees for Minot has partnered with NDSU Extension to produce healthier and thriving trees in the city. They’re nearly three-fourths away from reaching their goal.

Minot resident Jodi LaHaise said this workshop is a great opportunity to make the city greener.

“The flood devastated a lot and if we can bring back a lot, it’s a cool thing for everybody to get together to do,” said LaHaise.

These volunteers are digging a more permanent home for these oak and honey locus trees.

Barb Matteson, a Northwest Association of Horticulture member, said she had questions about planting a tree on her own anyway.

“I’m just about to start on my first tree, wish me luck,” said Matteson.

Emily How, an NDSU Extension agent, said they look about three to five years old and like a child, it takes years to mature.

“I would say probably another 10 years before you really start to see them grow,” said How.

How advised that the three elements to look out for when planting a tree are the soil, the spot and the type of tree.

Tim Baumann, one of the organizers of 1,000 Trees, said they couldn’t have gotten this far without the community.

“We’ve set our sights on a few things that are bigger, but I can’t officially announce what that is,” said Baumann.

Along with other organizations, they’re greenifying the city, one hole at a time.

If you have questions on how to plant a tree, one resource you call is your local NDSU office.

You can follow the 1,000 Trees for Minot Facebook page for upcoming events.

