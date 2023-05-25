Public hearing on Summit Carbon Solutions June 2

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Next week, the public service commission will hold the final of five public hearings relating to the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture project. But how much does public input affect their decision to allow pipelines to be built?

Public service commissioner Randy Christmann says public input can be vital, especially when members of the public provide new information that the commission didn’t otherwise have.

“That’s really the main goal from the public testimony. They come in, they provide information based on their knowledge of the area that helps us to minimize adverse impacts to the environment and to the citizens,” said Christmann.

Commissioner Christmann says one thing it’s not is a popularity contest; the PSC’s job is to determine if the company seeking a siting permit would be in compliance with the law, not necessarily to determine which party has the most support. The public hearing for the carbon pipeline is on June 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.

