Price of ND homes continues to increase; inventory problem likely not to change

By Joel Crane
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, inflation rose to a 40-year high of 9.1%. Now, it’s still high at 4.9%, and that’s reflected in the North Dakota housing market.

According to the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, the demand for homes that cost $300,000 or less far exceeds their availability. They say it’s not unique to North Dakota, it’s a problem that can be seen throughout the rest of the country as well. And they don’t see it changing anytime in the near future.

“We’ve got the inventory problem. I don’t see that changing a whole lot in the future, because those that bought in the last few years at 2.5%, 3% probably don’t want to give up that rate. So, those buyers we want to see move up into their second, third, fourth home to free up for those first-time home buyers, probably are going to stay put for a few years,” said Brandon Dettlaff, home ownership division director at ND Housing Finance Agency.

The most recent data from the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency shows the average price of a home in North Dakota increased by $85,000 from 2012 to 2021.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Six of nine nationwide discount stores listed in report on unsafe conditions in North Dakota
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show
Parents of Native American Bismarck basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game
Old Trinity Hospital
Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot

Latest News

Rolla City Council update
Rolla appoints pair of new faces to City Council
washburn school
Washburn school rennovation set to be completed in 2024
will-more bike day fun
Will-Moore Elementary students reminded about bike safety as summer approaches
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/24/23