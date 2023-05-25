Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the...
The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the hotel’s hallway.(Pismo Beach Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California were called to a hotel for a unique rescue.

A sea lion managed to make its way into the Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the animal inside the hotel’s hallway.

“This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!”

Police said they contacted the Marine Mammal Center, and the animal was safely returned to the beach.

Pismo Beach is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Bismarck Parks and Rec Pool
Wave pool, Elks not opening summer 2023 due to lifeguard shortage
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
David Brandt on his farm during the soil health campaign video shoot.
Farmer behind viral ‘it ain’t much, but it’s honest work’ meme dies in crash
Authorities say a 1-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was pinned between an electric...
Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police investigate near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol in...
On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law