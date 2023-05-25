Mosquito spraying to occur in Williston this weekend

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – The Williston Vector Control District is planning to spray for mosquitoes this weekend.

A release from Williams County indicated all Williston spray blocks will be treated with adulticide. It will take place around sunset between Friday and Sunday, weather permitting.

Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments, which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The United States Air Force is tentatively expected to spray in Williams County later this summer.

