Mosquito spraying to occur in Williston this weekend

Mosquito spraying
Mosquito spraying(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – The Williston Vector Control District is planning to spray for mosquitoes this weekend.

A release from Williams County indicated all Williston spray blocks will be treated with adulticide. It will take place around sunset between Friday and Sunday, weather permitting.

Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments, which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The United States Air Force is tentatively expected to spray in Williams County later this summer.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Bismarck Parks and Rec Pool
Wave pool, Elks not opening summer 2023 due to lifeguard shortage
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
David Brandt on his farm during the soil health campaign video shoot.
Farmer behind viral ‘it ain’t much, but it’s honest work’ meme dies in crash
Authorities say a 1-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was pinned between an electric...
Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Latest News

Wayne, Brady and Darcy Aberle
Trooper Aberle: Williston man becomes third-generation Highway Patrol Trooper
Minot teacher contract talks
Minot Public Schools teacher contract talks to continue Thursday
Shania Twain and Jessie Wald
Bismarck woman says Shania Twain is ‘still the one’
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/23/2023