Minot Public Schools teacher contract talks to continue Thursday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Negotiations between the union representing Minot Public School teachers and the school board are spilling over into Thursday.

Teachers packed the board room Wednesday for what was the second day of contract talks. The Minot Education Association is looking for $1,300 and $1,200 increases to base salary pay for years one and two, respectively, due to inflation, according to a spokesperson for the association. They’re also looking for one more day of personal leave, and for teachers taking sick leave for children, they’re looking to remove a cap on their child’s age of 21.

Negotiations will continue Thursday at 5 p.m.

Minot Public Schools is the third largest district in the state, with roughly 7,700 students enrolled across 19 facilities.

Thursday also happens to be the last day of classes for the year.

