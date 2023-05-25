Bismarck bike share in its first full summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late last summer Bismarck Parks and Rec introduced a bike share program. This will be the project’s first full summer.

The bikes rolled out for this season three weeks ago and so far... they’ve averaged 63 riders a week, at 45 minutes a ride. The Bismarck Parks operation manager says after their soft launch last year they hope more people will be aware of the program and the bikes will take off on the trails.

This year it went really smooth getting things up and running and started. We felt like the little short, mini season we had last year shook out all those bugs for us and we were ready to go as soon as it warmed up,” said BPR operations manager David Mayer.

There are four stations in the city; at Sertoma, Pioneer, and Peace Parks and the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center.

