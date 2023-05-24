Skate park in Williston closed due to vandalism

Vandalism at Williston Skate Park
Vandalism at Williston Skate Park(Courtesy: Williston Parks and Recreation District)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Parks and Recreation District has closed down the skate park near Main Street for two weeks due to vandalism, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“We are hopeful by taking these actions, we can raise awareness that vandalism is not tolerated and it will no longer occur,” said the district.

Excessive amounts of graffiti can be seen on ramps around the area.

District officials remind the public to report any act of violence if they see it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Six of nine nationwide discount stores listed in report on unsafe conditions in North Dakota
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show
Parents of Native American Bismarck basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game
Old Trinity Hospital
Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot

Latest News

Tree-related books donated to the Minot Library
Hess Corporation donates books about trees to Minot Public Library
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Mandan homes
Mandan awarded $2 million from Gate City Bank for Neighborhood Revitalization Program
Morse Code of Weather: air quality index explained & impacts on our health