Skate park in Williston closed due to vandalism

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Parks and Recreation District has closed down the skate park near Main Street for two weeks due to vandalism, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“We are hopeful by taking these actions, we can raise awareness that vandalism is not tolerated and it will no longer occur,” said the district.

Excessive amounts of graffiti can be seen on ramps around the area.

District officials remind the public to report any act of violence if they see it.

