Williston School District eyeing two new elementary schools in expected fall bond vote

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A bond vote for two elementary schools in the Williston Basin School District is still expected this fall despite other planned elections this summer.

People will vote for one member of the school board on June 13, and then three others in a recall election on August 8. Superintendent Richard Faidley said the administration will be working on the bond next month in preparation for an early fall vote. Faidley said he remains confident in reaching the 60-percent threshold needed to pass.

“What we’ve done a good job of is identifying the need and surveying the community, and there seems to be overwhelming support for the building of two new elementary schools,” said Faidley.

This bond vote will be the first for District 7, following multiple failures of the previous Williston Public School District 1 and Williams County School District 8.

While the district attempts the bond, Faidley said other building projects going on include improving the Phil Jackson Field House and the Middle School Gym.

