Wave pool, Elks not opening summer 2023 due to lifeguard shortage

Bismarck Parks and Rec Pool
Bismarck Parks and Rec Pool(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck will only have one outdoor pool open this summer.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation needs 40 more lifeguards to fully staff and safely open all three outdoor Bismarck pools. That means they’re only going to open Hillside Pool this summer.

Bismarck Parks and Rec also has to cut back on swimming lessons. There will be no outdoor swimming lessons this summer. The indoor pools at the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center will remain open through the summer, like every year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Six of nine nationwide discount stores listed in report on unsafe conditions in North Dakota
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show
Parents of Native American Bismarck basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game
Old Trinity Hospital
Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot

Latest News

Malm Family | June 2021
Remembering Carlie: Bismarck family hopes their loss might inspire conversations about mental health and suicide
Turnover in Rolla
Rolla leadership to hold special council meeting to address flurry of departures
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/24/2023
Williams County
Williams County grants $700,000 toward improving behavioral health services