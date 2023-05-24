Wave pool, Elks not opening summer 2023 due to lifeguard shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck will only have one outdoor pool open this summer.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation needs 40 more lifeguards to fully staff and safely open all three outdoor Bismarck pools. That means they’re only going to open Hillside Pool this summer.

Bismarck Parks and Rec also has to cut back on swimming lessons. There will be no outdoor swimming lessons this summer. The indoor pools at the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center will remain open through the summer, like every year.

