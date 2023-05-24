TSA implements new CT baggage scanners at the Bismarck Airport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - TSA has now placed new scanning machines at the Bismarck Airport to continue its goal of keeping travelers safe.

At the Bismarck Airport, the TSA has rolled out three new state-of-the-art CT imaging machines that provide officers with a better look inside travelers’ baggage.

“It really gives our officers a 3-D image that they can stretch, skew, rotate 360 degrees. It just lets them see inside the bag better,” said Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for TSA.

More than 600 people pass through the airport every day. Some are frequent flyers and hearing that the TSA is implementing these machines across the country is welcomed news.

“I think it’s good that they do that. It needs to be modern, capable, and proficient. For me, it needs to be fast. It should detect whatever they think people might try to bring on,” said Todd Kerkow, a frequent flyer.

Congress provided more than $1.3 billion for the new scanners. The TSA welcomes this in order to continue to keep passengers safe.

“Anytime TSA does something, we are really looking at those two sides of it. It has to improve security, but we also want to improve the passenger experience,” said Mayle.

What makes these scanning machines different from previous ones is that you no longer have to take electronics or liquids out of your bag.

“We are glad that we were able to get on the list and be able to get those machines here this year,” said Matthew Remynse, marketing and operations manager for the Bismarck Airport.

As airport security technology continues to be improved, travelers just ask the TSA to consider coming up with a better way to keep passenger traffic flowing.

“Anything that they can do to just keep lines moving while still detecting what they need to detect. That would be what I would ask,” said Kerkow.

With these new machines, TSA says they are hoping to stay ahead of these emerging threats.

The TSA says that there are 634 CT scanners in the United States already in service. They are hoping to have these scanners in all airports soon.

