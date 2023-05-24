Old Ford Building in Downtown Williston to become event center

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The old Select Ford building in downtown Williston has been abandoned for years. That is soon expected to change.

The City of Williston has sold the building to Scully Design, which plans on transforming it into a 10,000-square-foot events center. The site will also have room for a winery, coffee shop, and retailers.

Scully Design President Tess Scully said she’s had this idea for years and was excited to be chosen by the city to create what she calls, “The crown jewel of downtown Williston.”

“I’m really excited for the opportunity and the city has been great to work with so far. I can’t wait to get my hammer and get in there,” said Scully.

Scully added that she has received a lot of interest from small businesses looking to be a part of the new building.

Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said Scully’s efforts will help revitalize downtown Williston.

“Adding more meeting space, dining opportunities, and new options for small retailers will drive additional foot traffic and enhance the other businesses that have invested in downtown Williston,” said Wenko.

Wenko said the building was sold for $325,000, which is the assessed value of the structure.

Scully said she estimates the total cost of the project would be more than $5 million.

The new building is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

