NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Six of nine nationwide discount stores listed in report on unsafe conditions in North Dakota
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show
Parents of Native American Bismarck basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game
Old Trinity Hospital
Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes
Bismarck Parks and Rec Pool
Wave pool, Elks not opening summer 2023 due to lifeguard shortage