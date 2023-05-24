Minot Public School Board names pair of new principals

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two Minot Public Schools will be getting new principals.

MPS board members approved Megan Strange as the new principal for Lewis and Clark Elementary, replacing Pat Slotsve, who is retiring.

David McQueen has been named the new principal for Magic City Campus High School, replacing Dr. Scott Faul, who is taking a position as assistant superintendent for the district’s middle schools.

Jim Rostad, an MPS board member, said they were selected from a quality pool of options.

“They should all do an excellent job in the Minot Public School system in fulfilling their duties,” said Rostad.

Rostad said their start date begins before the next school year.

