Minot Public Library Board elects to keep pair of challenged books on shelves

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public Library has decided not to remove two books from its shelves, following a lengthy discussion on the topic this past week.

One of the books in question titled, “Two Boys Kissing,” was placed in the young adult section.

The second is titled “Calvin,” a children’s book.

Christine Cherry, a library board member, said some of the board members who read the book found no mentions of medical intervention.

She says the story is about a social transition.

“We talked about how it wasn’t sexually explicit, and my main point was that it was an age-appropriate way to explain transgendered people to children,” said Cherry.

Cherry said 11 books have been challenged this year, with most of them being LGBTQ-related.

She said this meeting was the first time in about 10 years since book challenges have made it to the board for an appeal, after the library director’s initial decision.

List of MPL books challenged this year, so far:

“Milk and Honey”

“Two Boys Kissing”

“The Gender Quest Workbook”

“Flamer”

“When Aidan Became a Brother”

“Calvin”

“Julian is a Mermaid”

“It Feels Good to be Yourself”

“She He They Them”

“The Queer and Transgender Resilience Workbook”

“Gender Queer”

