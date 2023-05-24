Minot Police, Fire face off in Battle of the Badges blood drive this week

2023 Battle of the Badges
2023 Battle of the Badges(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This week, you have the chance to take part in a friendly face-off between Minot first responders and support those in need along the way.

Minot Police and Fire are competing to see who can gather the most blood donations as part of their Battle of the Badges blood drive.

They’re collecting donations at the Sleep Inn and Suites, in partnership with Vitalant.

It runs through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

