Lemonade Day Kick-off at the Dakota Zoo

By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lemonade stand gives kids the tools to learn the value of a dollar. The Bismarck Mandan Chamber of Commerce is helping kids learn about entrepreneurship through Lemonade Day.

It’s an annual event that helps kids learn about finance, and the ins and out of business by running a lemonade stand. The Chamber will hold kick-off events throughout the summer where kids can sign up for the campaign or they have links on their website.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for kids to participate in because it helps them learn things that are going to give them valuable tools in life. So, they’re learning financial literacy from a very young age,” said Maggie Byrd, event coordinator.

The official Lemonade Day will be July 22. That’s when kids throughout Bismarck and Mandan will showcase what they’ve learned at their stands.

