Hess Corporation donates books about trees to Minot Public Library

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Some companies are contributing to the 1,000 trees project.

This week, Hess Corporation donated 25 books about trees to the Minot Public Library. Titles include “The Lorax” and “My Tree and Me.”

Brent Lohnes, the North Dakota general manager for the Hess Corporation, said part of the company’s corporate social responsibility is typically focused on STEM and agricultural education.

“Hess is excited about our program with 1,000 trees for Minot and being about to connect that to the education of youth. I think it’s an exciting adventure for us,” said Lohnes.

Hess employees will be participating in planting 77 trees near North Hill this week.

