Farm Rescue comes to Willow City to help the Sletto family

WILLOW CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – Farm rescue has been helping families in crisis for nearly 15 years.

The non-profit provides free-of-charge assistance to farming and ranching families experiencing a severe injury, illness or the impacts of a natural disaster.

Earlier this month, the Sletto family out of Willow City experienced the worst kind of tragedy with the loss of their son and brother Greyson.

Your News Leader headed to the Sletto Farm to find out how Farm Rescue is stepping in to help with spring planting.

Volunteers like Rich, Ken, and Jeff are working from sunup to sundown to help families like this one.

While the family of Greyson Sletto prepares to celebrate his life, three angels in blue came from Farm Rescue to help get seeds in the ground.

“It’s just a great organization to volunteer with and it’s very humbling to be a part of it and to be able to help these folks,” said Jeff Preston, Farm Rescue volunteer

Ken Enstrom was a manufacturing engineer for John Deere and does a lot of work to make sure all the equipment is functioning properly.

He also ensures supplies are fully stocked and that the tractor is always moving.

He says he hopes more people can get involved because there are a lot of farmers out there that need assistance.

“This is a very important program, and I think they could help in a couple of ways, certainly there’s a lot of fundraisers and donations and a lot of sponsors; so, keep track of who those sponsors are and give them some business,” said Enstrom.

These three volunteers will tackle roughly a thousand acres of land.

They say their experience and passion for helping others drive them to work diligently.

Lending a helping hand to those that need it most, planting seeds of hope and prosperity.

Since 2006, nearly 1,000 families have been helped through Farm Rescue.

The Sletto planting should be complete within the next four days and there isn’t a harvesting plan in the works yet.

Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau held Greyson’s visitation Tuesday.

His service is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Metigoshe Lutheran Church in Bottineau. It will also be livestreamed here.

A fund has been set up for his children at North Star Community Credit Union in Willow City.

He was 32 years old.

