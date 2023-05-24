Case dismissed for man accused of holding Subway worker at gunpoint

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case has been dismissed against the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her at the Hillsboro Subway. It happened just after 7 a.m. July 24, 2022.

62-year-old Mark Weibye, of Hillsboro, was charged with three felonies in the case including attempted kidnapping, felonious restraint and menacing.

At the time, Traill County officials immediately stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care,’ and was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.

“He pulled a gun out and I cowered back in the fetal position on the ground and I said, ‘Don’t shoot me!’” Jackie Halvorson, the victim in the case, told Valley News Live.

Halvorson and court documents allege Weibye approached the woman while she was washing windows at the front of the restaurant, grabbed her and started dragging her toward his vehicle while pointing a gun to her head and chest.

“I didn’t want to be shot and I didn’t want to be put in that truck,” Halvorson said. “I don’t know what happened. I just went berserk. I just started kicking and flailing my arms. I don’t know how I got away from him, but I felt his arm let up and I ran. I just ran!”

A gun matching the victim’s description of the firearm was found inside of Weibye’s home, documents state. Despite this, the charges are no longer listed on court records.

At the time, Halvorson simply stated: “I hope they don’t let him back in our town.”

