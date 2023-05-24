Bismarck High School band performs for three area elementary schools

BHS band performing at Solheim Elementary School
BHS band performing at Solheim Elementary School(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three elementary schools in Bismarck got to hear live music performed by a high school band.

Every spring, Bismarck High School takes their concert and freshman/sophomore bands on a tour of a few of the elementary schools to get younger students excited about music and to hopefully inspire them to join band when they arrive at high school.

“It’s kind of refreshing to come back to the elementary schools and show them what BHS band can do and show them what it’s like in band and what they would be doing if they are going to join band because some of them are going into middle school,” said Lily Erdmann, BHS band member.

The band played music from Disney movies and the kids were able to sing along.

