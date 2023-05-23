Solheim Elementary’s new show choir, ‘Cougar Chorale’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many kids are natural-born performers but don’t always get the outlet to get on stage. A group of fifth graders are getting their debut in singing and dancing at Solheim Elementary School.

These kids are moving and grooving at the first-of-its-kind Solheim Cougar Chorale, and they love it.

“It has taught me that I can be who I want to be,” said Eliana Riveland, a student.

After their music program last year, the group asked their music teacher when they could perform again. He helped them start the show choir.

“Well, it’s exciting to give them that opportunity if they have that drive, then I am more than happy to nurture that and make it happen for them,” said Abelardo Flores, music teacher.

Fourteen students from all four fifth-grade classes joined the choir. Their music teacher expects even more next year. This show choir gives the fifth graders a sense of community.

“Well, some of them are not in my class. Some of them I don’t get to see as often as others. So it really brings us together,” said Hannah Feland, a student.

It also helps students get out of their shells and shine.

“I just like it because I get to express myself, and I get to showcase my abilities,” said Feland

“Well, we’ve learned to cooperate with each other. And just get along and help each other along the way with difficult things and things that we just need to work on,” said Brynlee Wanner, a student.

Skills that will help them on and off the stage.

The group has one final performance. They will be singing at their fifth-grade graduation Wednesday at Bismarck High School at 6:30 p.m.

