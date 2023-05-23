A refuge for unwanted electronics

Best Buy in Minot
(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Ward County doesn’t officially have a process for recycling electronics, but some tech businesses will do it for you.

AJ Espinosa, the experience supervisor at Minot’s Best Buy, said the store sends a variety of electronics to recycle centers for refurbishing.

He said television recycling costs around $35 to $40, but tablets, phones and computers are free.

“They would dispose of the parts and recycle to build other products, so that’s what most companies are doing,” said Espinosa.

He said each store can recycle up to three electronics per customer.

