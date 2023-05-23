Recovery Reinvented coming to Minot State this fall

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event will be coming to Minot this fall.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum announced on social media that the event will be held at Minot State University on October 5, with the option to watch online.

Recovery Reinvented is an annual event aimed at changing attitudes and stigmas about addiction.

It also aims to help those on the road to recovery.

