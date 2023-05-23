Recovery Reinvented coming to Minot State this fall

Recovery reinvented
Recovery reinvented(KMOT)
By Alex Schneider
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event will be coming to Minot this fall.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum announced on social media that the event will be held at Minot State University on October 5, with the option to watch online.

Recovery Reinvented is an annual event aimed at changing attitudes and stigmas about addiction.

It also aims to help those on the road to recovery.

To learn more visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Minot
Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating
Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show

Latest News

burger contest
North Dakota Beef Commission Celebrates Beef Month with burger contest
Dollar General
Six of nine nationwide discount stores listed in report on unsafe conditions in North Dakota
burger contest
North Dakota Beef Commission Celebrates Beef Month with burger contest
Paddlefishing in North Dakota concludes after full 21-day season