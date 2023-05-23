Pro’s Pointer #4: marine electronics

Pro's Pointer Johnnie Candle: season 27
Pro's Pointer Johnnie Candle: season 27(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman and Johnnie Candle
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Depth finders have come a long way since the green box was invented about six decades ago. Now boats have a ton of technology designed to help you “see” underwater. In today’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle is talking about the best way to make sure your electronics are working the way you want them to.

“When we’re talking marine electronics, clean power has become quite the buzzword,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame. “Clean Power is a dedicated power supply just for our marine electronics. It’s not connected to your outboard motor, and it’s not connected to any source that would power bilge pumps or livewell pumps virtually eliminating all chances for electrical interference, and here’s how I get clean power. I start with a very large lithium battery. This provides 13.6 to 13.9 volts continuously over the entire day. I use eight gauge marine grade wire to deliver that power to a dedicated fuse panel. The large wire eliminated voltage drop, and that dedicated fuse panel goes directly to all of my head units in my boat using factory power cords, no splices, no voltage drop. It’s no secret that marine electronics have become quite the investment, so why not make the effort to get the most out of our electronics?”

Next week, Johnnie shows us a lure called a chatter bait and he shows us what to do to make it a walleye lure.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Minot
Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating
Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show

Latest News

Parents of Native American Bismarck basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 5/23/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/22/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/22/2023