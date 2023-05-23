Pro’s Pointer #4: marine electronics

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Depth finders have come a long way since the green box was invented about six decades ago. Now boats have a ton of technology designed to help you “see” underwater. In today’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle is talking about the best way to make sure your electronics are working the way you want them to.

“When we’re talking marine electronics, clean power has become quite the buzzword,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame. “Clean Power is a dedicated power supply just for our marine electronics. It’s not connected to your outboard motor, and it’s not connected to any source that would power bilge pumps or livewell pumps virtually eliminating all chances for electrical interference, and here’s how I get clean power. I start with a very large lithium battery. This provides 13.6 to 13.9 volts continuously over the entire day. I use eight gauge marine grade wire to deliver that power to a dedicated fuse panel. The large wire eliminated voltage drop, and that dedicated fuse panel goes directly to all of my head units in my boat using factory power cords, no splices, no voltage drop. It’s no secret that marine electronics have become quite the investment, so why not make the effort to get the most out of our electronics?”

Next week, Johnnie shows us a lure called a chatter bait and he shows us what to do to make it a walleye lure.

