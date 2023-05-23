Officials searching for high-risk sex offender

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in Devils Lake and Ramsey County are looking for a high-risk sex offender who can’t be located.

Christopher Morrison, 23, was last seen at the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake on May 22. He’s Native American, 5′ 11″, 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt with a black t-shirt underneath, a black hat, and white and black shoes. His current whereabouts are unknown, but he has ties to Fargo, Fort Yates, and Rapid City.

Anyone with information about Morrison’s location should contact their local law enforcement agency: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 662-0708, the Devils Lake Police Department at 662-0700, or the Devils Lake Parole and Probation office at 662-1350.

